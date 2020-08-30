Bhopal startup develops smart restroom monitoring system to maintain cleanliness and social distancing in public toilets

SRMS is a microcontroller based accurate and highly advanced quick responding system that not only monitors the hygiene parameters but also regulates the cleanliness maintenance operations. The device monitors the cleanliness level in real time through IoT and also keeps a log of the daily tasks at the command centre. It will play an important role in monitoring the usage of public toilets and maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene. It will also help in increasing the ranking of the city in Swachhta Survekshan under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Company has won Bhopal Smart City Hackathon 2.0 organised by BSCDCL in 2019. Founder and CEO of the company Zeeshan Khan said it is India’s first Smart Restroom Monitoring System with social distancing for public toilets.

District Collector Avinash Lavania, Smart City C.E.O. Aditya Singh and Additional Municipal Commissioner Shashwant Meena visited and appreciated the system, he added.