Coronavirus in Bhopal: Samitis raise plea to install idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Durga and tableaus at public places

Bhopal: Ganesh and Durga Utsav Samitis in the city handed over a memorandum to the chief minister at his residence on Monday noon.

They sought permission to celebrate Ganesh Utsav and Durga Utsav by installing idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Durga and tableaus at public places.

The memorandum said that the tradition of celebrating Ganesh Utsav publicly was started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and it had played a key role in India’s freedom struggle. They reminded the minister that the issue was also linked with the livelihood of over 600 families of the Prajapati community who have already built Ganesh and Durga idols.

Promising that they would strictly adhere to any guidelines issued by the government, they requested the minister to review the decision of not allowing public festivities during Ganesh Utsav and Navratri. They have urged the government to find a way so that the tradition of Hindu religion is preserved and at the same time the spread of coronavirus is curbed.

President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Bhopal, Chandrasekhar Tiwari told media persons that they have submitted the memorandum to the chief minister.

He said that when the government can allow markets, shopping malls, gyms, etc. to open on the condition that they will have to adhere to guidelines why can’t Ganesh Utsav also be allowed on the same terms. He said that besides an age-old Hindu tradition, the livelihood of hundreds of idols makers is also at stake.