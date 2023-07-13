Bhopal: MPPCB Instructed For Restoration Of Degraded Environment By Applying Principle Of ‘Polluter Pays’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal has imposed Rs 1 crore environmental cost on Bhopal Municipal Corporation over floating restaurant at Upper Lake.

The tribunal also instructed MP Pollution control Board (MPPCB) for restoration of degraded environment by applying principle of ‘Polluter Pays’.The BMC will have to deposit the amount within three months with the MPPCB.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in its order, said the construction in question by proposing to raise RCC pillars in such a huge numbers, in and at the prohibited area of Bhoj Wetland i.e. within ‘Zone of Influence’, is clearly illegal and impermissible, and cannot be allowed.

In raising permanent construction in the form of RCC columns, the ecology of the area has been seriously disturbed and damaged. Ecology and environment damaged by BMC has to be restored at the cost of the violator i.e. BMC, NGT order added.

Tribunal is under Statutory duty to seek restoration of degraded environment by applying the principle of ‘Polluter Pays’ and if necessary, can ascertain and assess the damage in terms of money.

BMC is restrained from going ahead with raising any permanent construction over the site in question. RCC pillars, to the extent construction has already been raised, shall be demolished within one month from today.

Since permanent construction at the prohibited site has caused damage to the site and requires restoration of the site as also restoration of the ecology and remediation of damage already done to the environment.

The said amount of environmental compensation shall be utilized/spent for restoration of the site in question as it originally was and also for restoration of ecology and environment by preparing a plan.

The said plan shall be prepared by a Joint Committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), MPPCB, Integrated Regional Office, MoEF&CC and Collector, Bhopal within two months.

The amount of environment compensation deposited by BMC shall be spent within six months of preparation of the plan, for restoration of the site and ecology/environment.

Advocate Harshvardhan Tiwari who appeared on behalf of complainant, said, “If the expenses for restoration are more than Rs.

1 crore it will be open to MPPCB to raise demand of such additional amount of environmental compensation from BMC and the same shall be paid by BMC within one month of raising of demand.

If the amount of interim compensation of Rs. 1 Crore, does not exceed the actual expenses, the balance amount shall be utilised for maintenance and cleanliness of Bhopal Lake i.e., Bhoj Wetland.”