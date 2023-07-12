Indore: 460 Boxes Of IMFL Worth Rs 55L Seized

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crack-down by the Commercial Tax department (CTD) against illegal transportation of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat continued for the third day on Tuesday when they seized 460 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 55 lakhs, from a truck.

CTD officials intercepted a vehicle bearing number MH-26, BD 7771, from village Kalidevi of Jhabua district on Monday night. The vehicle was coming from Indore and going to Gujarat. On the physical verification of the vehicle, which was made on Tuesday, officials were surprised to see 460 boxes of IMFL of different brands in the truck. While the location of the manufacturing unit was printed as Punjab, the bills were generated by Shreyansh Overseas Trading Co., Tukoganj, Indore.

With this, in the last three days, the officials of the CTD have seized 1285 boxes of IMFL estimated to be worth Rs 1.55 cr. Officials seized 314 boxes of IMFL worth Rs 40 lakh on Saturday and 511 boxes of IMFL worth Rs 60 lakh on Sunday.

BOGUS BILLS ISSUED TO EVADE GST

CTD officials said in this scam bogus bills are being generated and it is causing a huge loss of GST to the state. The data intelligence and analysis wing of the department is trying to identify these firms that are drawing Input Tax Credit (ITC) by issuing bogus bills. The bogus bills are being generated by bogus firms that have been incorporated based on the bogus documents.

