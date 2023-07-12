 Indore: 460 Boxes Of IMFL Worth Rs 55L Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 460 Boxes Of IMFL Worth Rs 55L Seized

Indore: 460 Boxes Of IMFL Worth Rs 55L Seized

CTD’s crackdown on illegal transportation of liquor continues for third day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crack-down by the Commercial Tax department (CTD) against illegal transportation of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat continued for the third day on Tuesday when they seized 460 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 55 lakhs, from a truck. 

CTD officials intercepted a vehicle bearing number MH-26, BD 7771, from village Kalidevi of Jhabua district on Monday night. The vehicle was coming from Indore and going to Gujarat. On the physical verification of the vehicle, which was made on Tuesday, officials were surprised to see 460 boxes of IMFL of different brands in the truck. While the location of the manufacturing unit was printed as Punjab, the bills were generated by Shreyansh Overseas Trading Co., Tukoganj, Indore. 

Read Also
News Diary Mhow: 106 cartons of IMFL worth Rs 9.50L seized
article-image

With this, in the last three days, the officials of the CTD have seized 1285 boxes of IMFL estimated to be worth Rs 1.55 cr. Officials seized 314 boxes of IMFL worth Rs 40 lakh on Saturday and 511 boxes of IMFL worth Rs 60 lakh on Sunday. 

BOGUS BILLS ISSUED TO EVADE GST

CTD officials said in this scam bogus bills are being generated and it is causing a huge loss of GST to the state. The data intelligence and analysis wing of the department is trying to identify these firms that are drawing Input Tax Credit (ITC) by issuing bogus bills. The bogus bills are being generated by bogus firms that have been incorporated based on the bogus documents. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: IMFL being transported from Punjab to Gujarat seized in Mandsaur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: School Bars Kids From Wearing Tilak Agar, Chaos Ensues In Agar

MP: School Bars Kids From Wearing Tilak Agar, Chaos Ensues In Agar

MP: Special Court Grants Bail To Suspended Jhabua SDM Under POCSO

MP: Special Court Grants Bail To Suspended Jhabua SDM Under POCSO

Indore: Tiger On Prowl In Mhow, Pugmarks Spotted Near Nakheri River

Indore: Tiger On Prowl In Mhow, Pugmarks Spotted Near Nakheri River

MP Weather Update: Rains In Full Swing As Narmada Hovers Around Dangerous Water Level In Barwani,...

MP Weather Update: Rains In Full Swing As Narmada Hovers Around Dangerous Water Level In Barwani,...

Indore: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre To Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Mgmt

Indore: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre To Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Mgmt