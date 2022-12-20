Madhya Pradesh: IMFL being transported from Punjab to Gujarat seized in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Pipliyamandi police station in Mandsaur district seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth more than Rs one crore from a container truck recovering 962 boxes of IMFL. Two accused were detained in connection with illegal liquor transportation.

Addressing media persons here at the district headquarters, SP Anurag Sujania informed that those arrested have been identified as Heeraram, 30, a resident of Bijasar, Barmer, Rajasthan and Jethram, 29, a resident of Gardiya, Barmer, Rajasthan. Police have booked them under relevant Sections of the Excise Act.

SP Sujania said that acting on the tip-off, a police team from Pipliyamandi blocked the highway from Rajasthan and stopped a container truck having a Rajasthan number. On general enquiry, the matter appeared suspicious.

When the police team checked the container from the inside a large quantity of IMFL was found at the rear of the truck. It was found that the bill was made in Ludhiana, Punjab and the truck was on its way to Gujarat. The bill showed that the truck was carrying automobile spare parts.

According to SP Sujania, the market value of the approximately 8,632 litres of IMFL is estimated at more than Rs 1,03,66,000, while the value of the seized truck is more than Rs 30 lakhs.