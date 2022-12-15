Madhya Pradesh: 11 injured, 12 booked in dispute over soil excavation in Mandsaur

Representational Picture

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two communities of Mandsaur fought over the petty issue of excavating soil from the ground. The incident took place in Naya Kheda village under the Sitamau police station of Mandsaur. More than 11 people were wounded during the dispute between Gurjar and Raika communities. All the injured were taken to Sitamau health centre. Due to critical conditions, four were referred to Mandsaur district hospital for treatment. At present, the condition of all the injured is said to be out of danger.

Police have registered a case of assault on more than 12 people.

According to information received from Sitamau police station, when both communities had fought some time ago, they mutually resolved the matter through settlements. But, on Thursday one person was found excavating soi leading to a dispute in which people attacked each other with sharp weapons and sticks.