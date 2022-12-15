e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 11 injured, 12 booked in dispute over soil excavation in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: 11 injured, 12 booked in dispute over soil excavation in Mandsaur

Police have registered a case of assault on more than 12 people.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Representational Picture
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two communities of Mandsaur fought over the petty issue of excavating soil from the ground. The incident took place in Naya Kheda village under the Sitamau police station of Mandsaur. More than 11 people were wounded during the dispute between Gurjar and Raika communities. All the injured were taken to Sitamau health centre. Due to critical conditions, four were referred to Mandsaur district hospital for treatment. At present, the condition of all the injured is said to be out of danger.

Police have registered a case of assault on more than 12 people.

According to information received from Sitamau police station, when both communities had fought some time ago, they mutually resolved the matter through settlements. But, on Thursday one person was found excavating soi leading to a dispute in which people attacked each other with sharp weapons and sticks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of road works costing Rs 50L in Mandsaur
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani