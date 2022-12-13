Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of road works costing Rs 50L in Mandsaur

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of road works costing Rs 50L in Mandsaur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, accompanied by municipal chief Ramadevi Gurjar and BJP district president Nanalal Atoliya laid the foundation stone for the construction of a cement concrete road on Lalghati road to be built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. 

Addressing the event, Sisodiya said that this road will improve connectivity infrastructure and ease the residents' problems related to commuting. The government is committed to bringing development rights to the doorsteps of the people. The government will soon carry out a drive to remove encroachment and illegal colonies in Mandsaur city. 

Atoliya said that the government is taking up all measures for social, cultural, education and economic development in the city and is committed to working towards developing Mandsaur as a “metropolitan city”.

Rama Gurjar said that a cement concrete road to be built from Lakshmibai square to Bhavsar square has been inaugurated and would help residents of wards no 3, 6 and 7 in their commuting and promised that the remaining works would soon be completed.

Public Works Committee chairman Nirmala Naresh Chandwani, youth BJP leader Rajesh Rathore, philanthropist Banshilal Tank and local residents were present at the event.



