News Diary Mhow: 106 cartons of IMFL worth Rs 9.50L seized

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Following a tip off, night patrol of Kishanganj police led by sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Gautam intercepted a pickup van (MP09 HG 0148) near Vishwas Nagar Chowpatty on Rau- Khalghat four-lane road. The vehicle was headed towards Manpur.

The driver managed to escape under the cover of fog. During subsequent checking, 106 boxes of IMFL worth more than Rs 9.51L was found. A case of illegal transportation of liquor was registered.

2-day practice class of HJM in Mhow

District co-ordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch, Abhishek Tiwari said that new work plan of the organisation can be properly implemented only when workers get the right training.

For this purpose practice class of Mhow Nagar would be organised for the first time on Thursday and Friday. The practice class would be held at Private Vatika on Mhow-Indore Road.

