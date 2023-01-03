Madhya Pradesh: Huge crowds celebrate New Year in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people arrived at various tourist places of tehsil, along with their family members to celebrate New Year. People in large numbers thronged the heritage train for New Year celebrations. The train passes through Patalpani, Kalakund, Choral River, Sheetla Mata Falls and Ashapura Mata and many tourist places. Various tourist places located in Simrol area, including Janapav were crowded since morning, and the footfall increased in the afternoon. At places, vehicles crawled.

Due to hotels on the Indore-Mhow highway, from Rau Chauraha to Kishanganj, passengers were troubled due to congestion in many places and accidents also happened at many places. In the celebration of the New Year, a team of youths played football, gulli danda and kite flying. There was a huge crowd at religious places, while a vehicle carrying youths overturned on Mhow- Mandleshwar Road. Some were injured and admitted to a private hospital. Adequate security arrangements had been in place for the safety of commuters and tourists.