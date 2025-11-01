Indore News: DAVV Prefers Government Colleges For Post Graduation Exams | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb cheating during exams, the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has introduced a new arrangement for its postgraduate third-semester exams, which begin on Saturday.

Learning from previous experiences when most cheating cases were reported from private colleges, the university has decided to conduct the coming exams primarily in government colleges. This time, around 70 per cent of the exam centres are government-run institutions, while only 30 per cent are private.

The exams for MA, MCom, MSc, MSW and other postgraduate courses will continue until November 12. A total of 40 colleges have been designated as exam centres – 28 government and 12 private colleges -- spread across Indore, Dhar, Jhabua and Barwani districts.

Over 52,000 students are expected to appear in the semester exams.

Flying squads to conduct surprise inspections

Exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that flying squads had been formed to conduct surprise inspections during the exams.

“In Indore, two teams will monitor the centres, while one team each will be deployed in other districts. The objective is to maintain complete transparency and ensure that no unfair practices take place,” Tiwari said.

The exams will be held in three sessions and the university administration has expressed confidence that the new arrangement will significantly reduce malpractices this semester.

Strict monitoring

To ensure transparency, the university has implemented strict monitoring protocols.

Question papers have already been dispatched to centres outside Indore two days before the exams.

Observers have been appointed at sensitive centres to monitor examination activities.

Question paper bundles must be opened in front of CCTV cameras, and both centre superintendents and observers are required to submit detailed reports after each paper.

Observers will also have to report the attendance of students and any irregularities noted during the exam.