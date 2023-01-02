Madhya Pradesh: Mahar Samaj conducts Shaurya Yatra in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Shaurya Yatra was taken out in the town by Mahar Samaj on Sunday. The rally was organised to remember the historic war fought by the people of Mahar society on the banks of the Nag river in Pune. About 500 community members battled against Peshwas for their fundamental rights. Initially, they requested Peshwas to let them live a peaceful life without any burden of untouchability. But, Mahar got aggrieved by the statement of Peshwa Bajirao II, who harshly told them to live like animals. After this, the society became revolutionary.

The yatra celebrates their victory which leads to the upliftment of the SC/ST community and other backward classes. Yatra coordinator Deepali Waghmare and samaj president Dr Ajay Jadhav said that the procession began from Guru Dattatreya temple and concluded at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birthplace memorial via the main routes of the town. Women and men were found attending the rally wearing vibrant attire with a turban. A tribute was also paid to Mahatma Gandhi, Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Bai Phule. In the end, Buddha Vandana was performed at the Ambedkar memorial.