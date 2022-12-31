News Diary Mhow: Grappling with shortage of tourists Heritage Train to run on just Sat, Sun

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The trips of the state's first heritage train run by the Western Railway have been reduced to just twice a week due to the low number of tourists. Many times the AC chair car of the train had to be run in a closed condition as there were no passengers. Now Western Railway has issued orders to run the train twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays from December 31.

According to information, this train continued to receive passengers till November. But there was a shortage of passengers in December. In December on many days the number of passengers was just 20 to 25.

Congress observers to meet ticket aspirants today

After the announcement of Pithampur municipality election dates, Aam Aadmi Party and SP along with BJP and Congress are preparing to enter the election field.

Congress supervisor Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar and district incharge Nirmal Mehta Aman Bajaj and district president Balmukund Singh Gautam will meet ticket aspirants of all the 31 wards of the municipality in the Congress office. City Congress president Jagdish Sen told that the observers will talk with the claimants and their supporters and by Tuesday the party will announce its candidates.