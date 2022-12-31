e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNews Diary Mhow: Grappling with shortage of tourists Heritage Train to run on just Sat, Sun

News Diary Mhow: Grappling with shortage of tourists Heritage Train to run on just Sat, Sun

According to information, this train continued to receive passengers till November

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The trips of the state's first heritage train run by the Western Railway have been reduced to just twice a week due to the low number of tourists. Many times the AC chair car of the train had to be run in a closed condition as there were no passengers. Now Western Railway has issued orders to run the train twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays from December 31.

According to information, this train continued to receive passengers till November. But there was a shortage of passengers in December. In December on many days the number of passengers was just 20 to 25.

Congress observers to meet ticket aspirants today

After the announcement of Pithampur municipality election dates, Aam Aadmi Party and SP along with BJP and Congress are preparing to enter the election field.

Congress supervisor Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar and district incharge Nirmal Mehta Aman Bajaj and district president Balmukund Singh Gautam will meet ticket aspirants of all the 31 wards of the municipality in the Congress office. City Congress president Jagdish Sen told that the observers will talk with the claimants and their supporters and by Tuesday the party will announce its candidates.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 13.5L illicit liquor, Mahua Lahan destroyed in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: PSC declared over 4 thousand vacant posts on the last working day of the year

Indore: PSC declared over 4 thousand vacant posts on the last working day of the year

Indore: Four of same family found positive Two kids among the infected

Indore: Four of same family found positive Two kids among the infected

Indore: Enough gap between practical dates and JEE exam, say CBSE schools

Indore: Enough gap between practical dates and JEE exam, say CBSE schools

Indore: NCB arrests two men with 109 kgs of ganja

Indore: NCB arrests two men with 109 kgs of ganja

Indore: Friendly Maid vanishes into thin air with kid in broad daylight

Indore: Friendly Maid vanishes into thin air with kid in broad daylight