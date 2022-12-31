e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rs 13.5L illicit liquor, Mahua Lahan destroyed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 13.5L illicit liquor, Mahua Lahan destroyed in Mhow

One accused was arrested on the spot and released on bail. Samples of 60 litres of hand-distilled liquor and 800 kg of Mahua Lahan were destroyed on the spot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Image for representational purpose | FPJ Photo
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of the District Excise Department, Mhow Excise Department has taken effective action against illict liquor at various places in the tehsil. Ten raids were conducted at Joshi Guradiya, Talai Naka, Padav, Simrol and other places and five cases were registered under Section 34 (1) A of the Excise Act, 1915.

One accused was arrested on the spot and released on bail. Samples of 60 litres of hand-distilled liquor and 800 kg of Mahua Lahan were destroyed on the spot. The total market value of liquor, Mahua Lahan and other ingredients is approximately Rs 1,35,000/-. The team of Excise sub-inspectors Manish Rathore and Sunil Malviya took action. The Excise Department is taking continuous action for three-four days in the rural areas of the tehsil.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Council's general assembly concludes in Mhow
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Cops hold prog on narcotics and cybercrime at slum

Indore: Cops hold prog on narcotics and cybercrime at slum

News Diary Mhow: Grappling with shortage of tourists Heritage Train to run on just Sat, Sun

News Diary Mhow: Grappling with shortage of tourists Heritage Train to run on just Sat, Sun

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 13.5L illicit liquor, Mahua Lahan destroyed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 13.5L illicit liquor, Mahua Lahan destroyed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 2 youths die as milk van hits 2-wheelers in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 2 youths die as milk van hits 2-wheelers in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Refusal to bribe, forces tribals to stay under the sky in bone-chilling weather in...

Madhya Pradesh: Refusal to bribe, forces tribals to stay under the sky in bone-chilling weather in...