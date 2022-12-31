Madhya Pradesh: Rs 13.5L illicit liquor, Mahua Lahan destroyed in Mhow

Image for representational purpose | FPJ Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of the District Excise Department, Mhow Excise Department has taken effective action against illict liquor at various places in the tehsil. Ten raids were conducted at Joshi Guradiya, Talai Naka, Padav, Simrol and other places and five cases were registered under Section 34 (1) A of the Excise Act, 1915.

One accused was arrested on the spot and released on bail. Samples of 60 litres of hand-distilled liquor and 800 kg of Mahua Lahan were destroyed on the spot. The total market value of liquor, Mahua Lahan and other ingredients is approximately Rs 1,35,000/-. The team of Excise sub-inspectors Manish Rathore and Sunil Malviya took action. The Excise Department is taking continuous action for three-four days in the rural areas of the tehsil.