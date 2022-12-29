Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Council's general assembly concludes in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The general assembly meeting of the municipal council was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Municipal President Kavita Vaishnav, in the presence of CMO Dr Madhu Saxena and office superintendent Vijay Ahir.

A large number of women councillors including vice president Hansraj Patel and councillors were present in the meeting. The tenure of the current president Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav and the council will end on February 8, 2023, even if the municipal elections are held in the last month of January or the first week of February considering that this was probably the last meeting of the current council.

This time, no specific development works were included in the agenda of the meeting, except for the official proposals for the next financial year. The proposals to complete stalled works within the time limit and for additional approval of ongoing works were passed unanimously.