Madhya Pradesh: 120 litre illicit liquor, 5,300 kg Mahua Lahan destroyed in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department raided villages Manpur, Yashwant Nagar, Kakaria, Rampuria and other places in the tehsil. a total of 120 litres of hand-distilled liquor and 5,300 kg of Mahua Lahan samples were destroyed on the spot. The total market value of liquor, Mahua Lahan and other ingredients is around Rs 850,000. Six cases were registered under Section 34 (1) A of the Excise Act, 1915. One accused was arrested and later released on bail.

Acting on a tip-off from relevant sources, police intercepted a vehicle at Mhow toll Naka and found the illicit liquor placed in boxes. Upon failing to produce relevant documents, the driver named Anil Singh, 28 years old, resident of Pigamdbar Mhow, was booked under the relevant section of the Excise Act. A team led by excise sub inspector Manish Rathore and Sunil Malviya undertook the drive.