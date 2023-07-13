Bhopal: Fatal Accidents On Under Construction Kolar 6-Lane Road

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA Jitendra Daga, on Thursday, demanded FIR against a construction company, Bansal Company, following the death of four persons by falling into pits dug on the road being constructed under Kolar six-lane project.

A day after the death of a 30-year-old marketing professional Om Prakash of Borda Village, the legislator on Thursday handed over a memorandum to CSP (Kolar) seeking action against the road construction company.

The youth on Wednesday had died after falling in a 5ft to 6ft deep pit dug up on Kolar Road being contracted by Bansal Construction Company. Had there been any barricades or barriers around the pit on the under construction road, the youth might have spotted it and would have still been alive, said the Congress leader.

“On June 39, three persons on motorcycle were thrown into a pit when the bike crashed into a structure on the under construction road in Kolar. We had submitted a memorandum to TI Kolar police station then seeking FIR against the construction company but nothing happened and now we have again given the memorandum with the same demand,” said the ex-MLA.