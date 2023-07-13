Indore: Rains Continue To Lash City, 5.9 MM Recorded At Airport, 9 MM At Regal Square

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of intermittent rains continued to lash the city on Wednesday, keeping the temperature down by four degrees Celsius from normal. The rains and clouds cover kept the weather pleasant throughout the day but also brought woes for the office goers who had to brave the showers as well as submerged roads and squares of the city.

The cool breeze coupled with showers till late night gave reasons to the denizens to throng food stalls and also the picnic spots around the city. However, the rainfall recorded by the weather centre of the Regional Meteorological Department at city airport recorded 5.9 mm of rain while 9 mm of rain was recorded by Regional Pollution Control Board at Regal Square.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Thursday as the city would continue to witness moderate rains while there are chances of heavy rainfall on Friday.

In the morning, it was humid and the Sun remained partially cloudy, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city. But, the sudden rains in many parts in the evening caught many people unawares, and they were seen running for shelter.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 92 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue.

Monsoon trough passing through

Gwalior “The Monsoon Trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Bikaner, Gwalior, Sidhi, Gaya, Balurghat and thence northeastwards to Arunachal Pradesh. The cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists,” Met officials said adding “Under the influence of these conditions, weather would remain same with chances of heavy rains on Friday.” “The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level persists. Similarly, the trough/wind discontinuity from southwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and interior Karnataka persists. A cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh neighbourhood persists,” Met officials said adding “Moisture incursion is taking place due to these systems causing rains in Madhya Pradesh.”