Bhopal: Most-Wanted Criminal Banne Khan Injured In Encounter While Trying To Flee From Police Custody; Had Murdered Bizman In Broad Daylight

Accused injured in short encounter |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The miscreant, who allegedly shot at a tent owner in broad daylight in Bhopal, sustained a bullet injury in a short encounter at 3.30 am on Monday. The accused had also uploaded a video on social media, threatening to kill the Dohra police station in-charge of Sehore district

According to information, the police were taking accused Banne Khan to Tekri for the pistol recovery in the wee hours of Monday, when he tried to flee. He allegedly snatched the police rifle and fired two rounds. The cops retaliated and fired a shot at his shoulder. Following which, Khan fell down and the cops nabbed him.

DCP Riyaz Iqbal said that the accused has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital. A policeman has also been injured.

Accused post with gun |

Four teams were searching for Banne Khan

On Sunday, December 3, Naseem Banne Khan, along with Aamir alias Barf and two others, entered the Taj tent house and shot Nawaz Riaz (30) in Budhwara. His associates attacked Nawaz with a sword. Bhopal Crime Branch had arrested Banne Khan from Indore Road Khajuri on Sunday. He told the crime branch that he had thrown the pistol at Manubhan Tekri.

Three teams from Talaiya police station and one from the crime branch were searching for Banne Khan. Continuous raids were being conducted on possible targets nearby including Bhopal. The police have already arrested three accused of his gang and sent them to jail.

Banne Khan was active on social media while he was absconding. He posted a video in which he threatened to shoot the Doraha police station in-charge. The police are searching for the Aamir alias Barf.

Status uploaded after the shooting

After shooting the tent owner, Banne Khan uploaded a status in which he wrote - 'The destination is death, enjoy the journey.' On the same day, another video was uploaded, in which it was written - 'Jabalpur to Gwalior.' This reel was made on a moving bike, in which he also showed a pistol on his waist.

Businessman shot in old dispute

Faraz Riaz, elder brother of injured Nawaz Riaz and complainant in the case, had told the police that there is an old dispute going on with Aamir alias Barf and his brother Johan regarding the shop. Aamir is a habitual criminal, many serious crimes like murder, attempt to murder and smuggling of MDM are registered against him.