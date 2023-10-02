Bhopal Metro: Wait Over, City’s Smoothest Transport Trial Today

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of the state capital will finally see the trial run of the Bhopal metro on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will flag off the Metro for the trial run from Subhash Nagar depot here at 11 am on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will board the train during the 5 km trail run that will take place between Subash Nagar depot and Rani Kamlapati Railway station.

The officers of Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation Limited have made all the necessary preparations for the Metro train trial run. The Metro Stations have been decorated with flowers.

The three coaches of Bhopal metro train arrived here last month and thereafter they were assembled. Following this the safety trial run of the metro was conducted between Subash Nagar depot and Rani Kamlapati Railway station.

The metro train will derive the electricity supply from the third rail line. The project cost of Bhopal Metro is around Rs 6,941 crores. In the first phase of the project, work is being done on the metro path of around 30.95 km. Metro train will have two lines, the first Orange Line and second Blue Line. The Orange Line will be between AIIMS and Karond Square. The Blue Line will be between Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Square.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)