Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The women police station staff have arrested a man for raping a woman on pretext of marriage and reneging on his promise after he found out that she had conceived, police said on Friday.

Mahila thana police station house officer (SHO) Anjana Dhurve told Free Press that 23-year-old woman, employed at a private firm in Bhopal, approached police on Friday, stating that she came in contact with Gaurav Yadav at an event during Navratri in 2019.

Both of them exchanged numbers and began talking to each other over the phone frequently.

Some days after this, Yadav professed his love for her and promised to marry her. On the same pretext, he violated the woman for the first time in January 2020, and kept committing the act on multiple occasions till July 2023.

On Tuesday, when the survivor woman felt excruciating pain in her stomach and went to see a doctor, she learnt that she was pregnant.

When she told Yadav to marry her, he reneged on his promise, following which the woman approached Mahila thana police. The cops registered a case and arrested Yadav.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)