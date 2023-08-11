Indore: SAIMS To Help India Become ‘Vishwa Guru’: Karnataka Guv

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Doctors from all over the world are coming for surgical training at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and these efforts of the college will help India become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ by 2047. The governments of our country and states are making efforts in this direction, but to achieve the target, public participation is absolutely necessary,” Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot said.

He was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony at SAIMS, on Thursday where he felicitated 145 meritorious students. “Based on my personal experiences, I would like to say that the contribution of Sri Aurobindo Hospital in the treatment of patients during the Covid pandemic has been remarkable. The college has also shown an example of women empowerment as there are a large number of girls in the batch that is passing out,” Gehlot said.

Founder chairman of SAIMS Dr Vinod Bhandari said that the latest and best treatment available in the medical world should be made available to the people of Madhya Pradesh and nearby areas as soon as possible. Surgeons and doctors from many countries are regularly visiting Mohak Hospital, the hi-tech superspeciality unit of Sri Aurobindo Hospital, for research and Indore is emerging as a global medical training hub.

Meanwhile, chancellor Dr Manju Bhandari advised the students that, instead of treating patients as just a medical case, they should treat them with empathy so that they can share their medical problems easily.

On this occasion, founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari, pro-chancellor Dr Mohit Bhandari, pro-chancellor Dr Mahak Bhandari, Dr Shweta Bhandari, and dean RR Vavre along with a large number of doctors, faculty, staff, students and their relatives were present. The guest introduction was given by dean (Student Welfare) Dr Jayshree Tapadia and the vote of thanks was proposed by registrar Dr Anand Mishra.