MP: UDA’s DPR Gets Finance Ministry Nod For Construction Of Unity Mall In Ujjain

Unity Mall Model | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Finance, Government of India has given its approval of Rs 284 crore for the detailed project report (DPR) of Unity Mall to be constructed by Ujjain Development Authority (UDA). It is the first approval of the country under 100 per cent SCA (scheme of special assistance to states for capital investment for 2023-24) announced in the Union budget. One Unity Mall eacg is to be constructed in every state and in Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain has got the opportunity.

UDA chairman Shyam Bansal said that Unity Mall is a crucial project of self-reliant schemes of the Government of India, in which, while ensuring participation of each state, free space will be given to each state, in which they will display and sell major local products of their respective states, so that local products of states will get encouragement. Free space will also be allotted to each district of MP in which they will display and sell local products of that district and region.

Unity Mall Interior | FP Photo

A big five-storey convention centre and 45 rooms will also be constructed under Unity Mall. Under this construction, 36,300 square feet on the ground floor, 36,300 square feet on the first floor and 17,400 square feet on the second, 17,400 square feet on the third floor, 17,400 square feet on the fourth floor and 17,400 square feet on the fifth floor will be constructed. The convention centre will be very useful for big cultural events of the city and will become the biggest building of Ujjain. Big events as well as meetings can be organised in the convention centre.

UDA CEO Sandeep Soni said that Unity Mall will be built on Harifatak-Mahakal Road near Hotel Imperial. 3.20 hectares of land has been identified for construction by the state government. Basement, ground floor, first floor, second floor, third and terrace floors will be made for parking in the proposed Unity Mall and a four-storey mall will be made. The built-up area of Unity Mall is proposed to be built over 2.25 lakh square feet area. An Anubhuti Garden will also be developed behind Unity Mall, in which saplings will be planted on the basis of planets and constellations, which will be very useful on festivals. Two big multiplexes will also be built on the top floor of Unity Mall. Keeping in view of the importance of Ujjain's culture and mythology, the entire Unity Mall will be given a grand form like Mahakal Lok’s elevation.

The CEO informed that provision has been made for parking capacity of 425 four-wheelers in the basement of Unity Mall. Also on the ground floor provision has been made for exhibition halls for MP government, 12 big showrooms for other states, each showroom having an area of 1,200 square feet and provision has been made for 10 showrooms for 10 districts of MP.

On the first floor of Unity Mall, provision has been made to keep 12 big showrooms for other states with the area of each showroom being 1,200 square feet and provision has been made for 20 showrooms for 20 districts of MP. Likewise, provision has been made to keep 12 large showrooms of 1,200 square feet area of each showroom for other states on the second floor of Unity Mall and provision has been made for 23 showrooms for 23 districts of MP.

On the third floor of Unity Mall, two large showrooms, two large multiplexes with an area of 16,522 sq feet and two game zones with an area of 3,201 and 1,726 sq feet, respectively, will be constructed. On this floor, coarse grain shop whose area will be 1,130 square feet will be made. Two big restaurants will also be built on this floor. In the building, proper arrangements have been made for large lobby, open corridors, escalators and escalators. The entire unit will be centrally air-conditioned.

A large parking area will be made in Unity Mall for passengers and tourists coming from outside, in which the visitors coming to Mahakal Lok will get its direct benefit. A big park will be developed in Unity Mall, which will be a source for oxygen. A special game zone will be developed for children in the mall.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)