MP: Passenger Forgets Bag With 2 Lakh Cash In Auto, Driver Returns It After Hours Of Effort In Ujjain

MP: Passengers Forgets Bag With ₹2 Lakh Cash In Auto, Driver Returns It After Hours Of Effort In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An auto-driver became inspiration to all after he traced a passenger-- who left a bag containing Rs 2 lakh cash, and returned the lump sum amount in Ujjain on Wednesday evening. The driver managed to return the bag to the owners after a struggle of almost two hours.

Auto driver Mohammad Afzal age (60) was in Murlipura on Wednesday when two passengers from Kota, Rajasthan boarded his auto near Nirmal Akhada. They were headed towards Gopal Mandir. The passengers deboarded at Gopal Mandir but forgot their bag in the auto.

According to a Nai Dunia report, the bag had Rs 2 lakh in cash, some receipts and other stuff. When Afzal spotted the bag in his auto, he looked into it to find some clue about its owner.

Owner traced with the help of slip in the bag

The driver traced the travelling passengers with the help of a slip found in the bag and the mobile numbers written on the receipt.

Contacting the mobile number written on the slip, the auto driver handed over the bag to the owner Dhannalal Ahir, resident of village Richhi Ramganj Mandi, Kota after about two hours of effort. Ahir said that he has come to Ujjain from Rajasthan on a religious journey with 60 people from his village.

Auto driver refused to take reward

Dhannalal said that he had darshan of Baba Mahakal on Wednesday morning. On getting his bag back, Dhannalal wanted to give ₹2000 to the auto driver as a reward, but he refused to take it.

