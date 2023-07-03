Bhopal: Maharashtra Incident Makes MP Congress Wary

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress is concerned after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), because some leaders are angry with the party’s top leaders. Since such anger among some party leaders has already come to the fore, its brass is wary, thinking lest there should be a Maharashtra-like situation in the MP Congress. The party is taking measures, so that what happened to the NCP in Maharashtra may not happen to the Congress in MP.

The party office is contacting all the senior leaders. MPCC president Kamal Nath is pacifying the unhappy leaders. The party is also keeping an eye on those in touch with Jyotiraditya Scindia, so that they may not change their loyalty before the election. former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s dominance in the party is the main reason behind resentment among a few leaders.

The way Sharad Pawar has almost handed over NCP’s rein of power to his daughter Supriya Sule, Nath is promoting his son Nakul Nath and Digvijaya his son Jaiwardhan in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress is scared of a shock that the BJP gave it several times in terms of engineering a defection in the party. The Congress top brass is taking feedback on their leaders, so that they may not defect to the BJP as Scindia did in 2020 toppling the 15-month-old government led by Nath. former state president Arun Yadav is angry, since he was not given ticket for the by-election in Khandwa.

The supporters of Yadav are also not getting importance in the party. former leader of opposition and former state president Suresh Pachauri lost the Vidhan Sabha election 2018, they are not being given weight by the party leadership. The Maharashtra incident has scared the Congress leaders so much that they fear lest the BJP should carry out a Maharashtra-like operation.

This is the reason that the party is trying to quell the anger of its leaders. (box) MP Congress has split several times in three years The Congress has faced split several times in Madhya Pradesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress with 22 legislators in March 2020. In July 2020, three legislators – Narayan Patel, Sumitra Kasdekar and Pradyuman Lodhi – left the party.

Then, in October same year, legislator of the party Rahul Lodhi left. Similarly, in October 2021, when by-elections were conducted for four seats, Congress legislator Sachin Birla supported the BJP, and another legislator Sucholona Rawat defected to the BJP. During the presidential election, 19 Congress legislators did cross-voting against the party line.

