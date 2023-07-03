Bhopal: Kuno Officials Send Proposal To Expand Park Area

Kuno National Park |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district have sent a proposal to forest department to expand its limits to two nearby ranges situated in other forest divisions. This proposal is likely to get cleared shortly. By including some areas of nearby ranges, Kuno officials want to create a new buffer area.

“Proposal seeks to include some areas of Pohri range situated in Shivpuri and a range of Sheopur forest division,” District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar told Free Press over phone.

Sources in Kuno National Park said that it was through Pohri and Sheopur range that cheetahs have escaped out of Kuno. At that time, coordination work with forest officials of both ranges was difficult as for any instruction given to them, they used to ask Chief Conservator of Forest of their respective circle. Once both ranges come within the ambit of Kuno, there would be no communication issue with field staff of both ranges in case cheetahs move out.

By including some areas of both ranges, new range - Beharda and Kadwai range - will be formed. The total area of both ranges will be 500 square kilometres. The areas proposed for creation of two new ranges also have many villages but they don't need to be shifted out as both ranges will form a buffer zone.

On Sunday, cheetah Pawan was released into the wild once again. It was put inside enclosure after it crossed the Kuno limits and reached till the border of Uttar Pradesh. Now the number of cheetahs in wild is 10.

