Bhopal: 8 Booked For Vandalising Sarpanch’s House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight persons barged into the house of a sarpanch of Habibganj Sarkhandi village of Berasia and vandalised it on Saturday, the police said.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi told Free Press that the complainant, Dhoor Singh, was the sarpanch of the Habibganj Sarkhandi village near Berasia.

He approached the police on Sunday, stating that one of the contenders for the post of Sarpanch, Parvat Singh, used to envy him. Owing to the same, Parvat barged into Dhoor’s house along with his accomplices named Pratap Singh, Jaswant Singh, Roop Singh, Anaar Singh, Ram Singh, Lakhan Singh and Laxminarayan.

Dhoor further said that the group vandalised his house using sticks and rods, and also broke his vehicles including a car and a bike. They fled from the spot after committing the act, Dhoor said. SHO Tripathi said that a case has been lodged against all the accused and search is on for them

