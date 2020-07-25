Bhopal: Lockdown total in city, 51 held for violation

As number of corona cases rose, the government had no other option but to impose a lockdown and stop the further spread of the virus. The people who had to travel on Saturday faced difficulty as there was no public transport and also no arrangement by the administration for them.

Constant patrolling

DIG Irshad Wali said, “Continuous patrolling was done across the city to ensure that nobody comes out of their house. Those found roaming were either sent back home or a fine was imposed on them. Cops were vigil on at least 162 spots. 12 outskirt points were barricaded to restrict entry of outsiders. Soon, an online cab service will be introduced to deal with this problem in the future.”

Drones deployed

Total eight drones were pressed into services. It helped police men to have close vigil on public movement in densely populated areas and congested pockets to check the spread of corona.

Helping hand

Police not only implemented lock down but also provided helping hands. Two children who had lost their way to home were handed over to parents in different police station. A two year old girl had lost her way in Khajuri Sadak. With help of Dial 100 services, parents were traced. She was at medical store and could not provide any details of her home. Similarly, a 10 –year-old boy was at JK Hospital, Kolar, had lost way to home. With the help of police, his parents were traced out in Bima Kunj.