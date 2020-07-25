Bhopal: RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off

Top office-bearers of the RSS discussed Ram temple, the Sino-India stand-off and other issues facing the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis during the four-day meeting which concluded here on Friday, Sangh sources said on Saturday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other office-bearers discussed the ways to make the proposed "bhoomi pujan" of a Ram temple in Ayodhya a big event by complying with COVID-19 protocols, they said.

Strengthening the Swadeshi movementto counter the Chinese expansionism was also discussed, according to the sources.

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust had recently said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground breaking ceremony on August 5.

The four-day conclave, which began on July 21, was held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Residential School in Sharda Vihar area on the outskirts of the Madhya Pradesh capital.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief also held virtual talks with some functionaries based in Nagpur, Delhi and other places during the conclave, they added.

Bhagwat left for Nagpur this morning, a police officer said.