Bhopal: Life term to man for throwing acid on sister-in-law for rejecting his marriage proposal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The District and Session court awarded life imprisonment to a married man and his friend for throwing acid on his sister-in-law, a polytechnic college lecturer, for refusing to marry him. Special court (atrocity) of Kamal Joshi passed the order and also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on each, said ADPO.

The incident took place on June 18, 2016 at E-4 Arera Colony around 9.45 am when the woman was heading to board a bus.

Trilok Chand Namdev (38), a father of two, wanted to marry his 24-year-old sister-in-law who was a lecturer at a private polytechnic college in Bhopal. When the man approached her with his atrocious proposal, she rebuked him, asking him to keep away from her.

Namdev, had travelled 650 km from Dongargarh (Chhattisgarh) to Bhopal along with his friend Shubham Tiwari (27), on a bike to extract a revenge on his sister-in-law for rebuking him and declining his marriage proposal.

The duo as per plan intercepted the woman, when she was on her way to catch a bus at E-4 Arera Colony. The duo threw acid on the woman, leaving her with severe burn injuries.

Habibganj police had arrested the duo from Dongargarh, their native place.

Initially police were clueless about the culprits and had registered a case against unidentified men who were riding a bike with a number plate- CG-08-6932. During investigation, police had got a clue of involvement of Trilok Chand Namdev from the last call received on the victim's mobile phone. The police found out that Namdev, a resident of Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh, was the brother-in-law of the victim.

Police nabbed Namdev from Dongargarh soon after he reached home after committing the crime in Bhopal. Namdev during interrogation confessed to have thrown acid on his sister-in-law. Namdev had said that he was in love with the woman and wanted to marry her, but she had refused. So he, along with friend Shubham threw the acid used in the battery on her.

After the crime, the two had reached Itarsi on the bike. There they went to the railway station and booked to get the bike transported to Dongargarh. They then themselves left for Dongargarh.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:45 PM IST