Bhopal: Medical teachers sport black badges as protest, press for release of 7th pay commission arrears

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Teachers Association (MTA) went on strike from Tuesday for arrears of 7th pay commission in Madhya Pradesh, according to teachers’ association. They sported black badges as mark of protest. The task of service book verification would entitle doctors to get arrears of 7th pay scale. There are 13 government medical colleges in MP.

Dr Rakesh Malviya, president MTA, said, “Today, we observed strike sporting black badges. Strike will continue by reducing duty by one hour everyday. In Operation Theatre, we worked sporting black badges as mark of protest. Main issue is of arrears and for it, verification of doctors has to be done. And it is major issue, which government is not taking seriously.”

Re-verification is mandatory for every doctor registered with MP Medical Council. The last date to apply for re-verification is March 31. The new inputs would reveal the exact level of migration of doctors from the state. Doctors from other states who practice in MP are also required to register with the council.

