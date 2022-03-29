Bhopal: Accused of kidnapping Vikrant Bhuria addresses media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accused of kidnapping, state Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria addressed the media on Tuesday. Replying to a question he also said that he was before everyone, police can arrest me.

Bhuria was in state capital on Tuesday and addressed media on irregularities that occurred in the Professional Examination Board during police constable recruitment and teachers eligibility test.

When asked that an FIR was registered against him and he was charged under sections like kidnapping etc, Bhuria replied that it was a political conspiracy against him.

When he was asked about evading arrest, the Youth Congress state president said that he was present before everyone and police knew about the press conference. If the police want, they can arrest him, said Bhuria.

A section of media then questioned home minister Narottam Mishra as to why Bhuria was not arrested despite an arrest warrant. Mishra avoided the question and went away without answering it.

FIR was registered against Vikrant Bhuria and his father Kantilal Bhuria after an incident of stone pelting and attack on their car was made in Jobat during Bhagoria festival.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:33 PM IST