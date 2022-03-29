Bhopal: BJP MP urges CM to constitute committee for common civil code

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Ajay Pratap Singh has written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging him to constitute a committee to look into different aspects of implementation of a common civil code.

Ajay Pratap Singh has in the letter written on Sunday brought to the attention of the CM that the newly formed BJP government in Uttarakhand recently constituted a committee of experts to look into different aspects of implementation of a common civil code.

“This step of the Uttarakhand government is commendable”, he states in the letter.

“I request you to constitute a similar committee in Madhya Pradesh comprising of judicial experts, legal experts, journalists, social activists and the experts representing different religious and linguistic groups etc.”, he states.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:29 AM IST