 Bhopal KG Girl Rape By School Teacher: Probe Nears Close; Police To File Charge Sheet Soon
A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited the school and carried out an inspection.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The administrative committee led by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has completed its investigation into the rape of a three-year-old girl in a school by her teacher, and is likely to submit its report to the Bhopal District Collector in the next one or two days.

The committee visited the school multiple times and recorded statements of the staff, including the school principal, official sources told IANS on Monday. The Special Investigative Team (SIT) of Madhya Pradesh Police investigating the case has also completed its probe and is supposed to file the charge sheet in a couple of days, a police official posted in Kamla Nagar Police Station said.

On Saturday, a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited the school and carried out an inspection. During the inspection, the commission noticed several safety lapses and sought a report from the school management.

In a shocking incident, a nursery student was allegedly raped by a teacher in her school on September 16 in Bhopal. The accused teacher, identified as Kasim Rehman, was arrested within two hours of the victim's parents lodging a complaint at the Kamla Nagar police station on September 18.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already urged Madhya Pradesh High Court to conduct the hearing on this case in a fast-track court and to give an exemplary punishment to the accused teacher.

