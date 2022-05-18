Bhopal: Journalists are expected to write truth but think of social fabric too: Manmohan Vaidya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya exhorted journalists to write truth but at the same time think of doing such journalism that it didn’t affect the social fabric of our society.

He was speaking in a programme- Devarshi Narad Puraskar evam Samman-2022 at Ravindra Bhavan on Tuesday.

Vaidya said India was a different country from others as here the society believed in a spirituality based way of life.

He said, “It is wrong to say that India is a country of diverse culture. In fact, India has a culture that has diversity. We have several paths shown to us but all paths lead to salvation. A person can choose his own method of worship (Upasana) as our society has always maintained spiritual democracy.”

Underlining importance of journalists in society he said a journalist should not think that society was a part of resources for him. He must think he was a part of society. Then his journalism would be constructive one and it would unite people instead of creating division among them.

Vishwa Samvad Kendra’s Dr Ajay Narang spoke on importance of communication (Samvad) and how the Kendra was trying to establish communication among people so that misgivings and wrong notion could be set at rest.

Senior journalist Vijay Trivedi said a journalist should never be dependent on the government and must be vocal against what was wrong.

On the occasion, honour was accorded to late Anil Yadav (posthumously), Krishnakant Agnihotri and Prakash Hindustani.

Award for 2020 was given to Anjali Rai, Rahul Sharma and Shrikant Tripathi and for 2022 Praveen Shrivastava, Preeti Jain, Ajay Jain, Bheem Singh Meena and Rachit Dubey.

