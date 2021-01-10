Bhopal: Jilted in love, man threatens girl’s family with pistol-shaped lighter

The jilted lover of a 24-year-old girl barged into her house and thrashed her family members keeping them in confinement for nearly an hour. He had gone with three of his friends to the girl’s house. One of the accused even held a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter to threaten the victims.

The prime accused, Ravi Jatav, wanted to marry the girl and, after she refused, he resorted to violence. The incident occurred in Sewania Gaud village, under Ratibad police station, on Saturday afternoon.

Cops hunting for accused: The Ratibad police have booked the accused under sections of harassment, confinement, issuing threats and others and a search is underway to arrest them.

The Ratibad police said the accused, Jatav, had earlier also proposed marriage to the girl, but she ignored him and kept on avoiding the youth.