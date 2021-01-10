Bhopal: Jilted in love, man threatens girl’s family with pistol-shaped lighter

The jilted lover of a 24-year-old girl barged into her house and thrashed her family members keeping them in confinement for nearly an hour. He had gone with three of his friends to the girl’s house. One of the accused even held a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter to threaten the victims.
The prime accused, Ravi Jatav, wanted to marry the girl and, after she refused, he resorted to violence. The incident occurred in Sewania Gaud village, under Ratibad police station, on Saturday afternoon.
Cops hunting for accused: The Ratibad police have booked the accused under sections of harassment, confinement, issuing threats and others and a search is underway to arrest them.
The Ratibad police said the accused, Jatav, had earlier also proposed marriage to the girl, but she ignored him and kept on avoiding the youth.
However, on Saturday, when her father had gone to work and only the girl, her brother and mother were inside, the accused and three of his friends entered their home. One of them pointed a pistol-shaped lighter at them and then, they locked the house from inside. Later, they began to thrash her brother and mother and Jatav harassed the girl. They also passed lewd remarks at the girl while beating them up.
Later, they fled the area, but they had warned the family not to reveal the incident to anyone.
The girl’s family did not tell anyone about the incident, but they did inform the girl’s father who came back home in the evening. When he learned about the incident, he took them to the police station, where a case was registered under sections 452, 342, 323, 294, 354, 325 and 506 of the IPC. S-I Swaroop Singh, the investigating officer in the case said they were searching for the accused who had fled their homes and were on the run.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)