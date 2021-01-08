2 chit fund companies in Bhopal dupe villagers for over 7 years

Bhopal: The Gunga police have booked a few men associated with two chit fund companies in Bhopal and in Indore for duping villagers in the area. One of the companies has duped villagers of over Rs 4 crore, while the other has cheated villagers by over Rs 80 lakh.

The villagers were duped through the companies’ agents who were relatives, neighbours and acquaintances of the victims and, thus, they did not lodge police complaints for over 7 years. Those agents have now lodged complaints after their relatives mounted pressure on them.

First company

Gunga police said the accused would promise the villagers hefty returns on investment in their companies. Police said the firm, Zee Life India Developers and Colonisers Limited was located at Old Palasia, in Indore.

Complainant Rajesh Kumar Malwiya, a resident of Ratua village, told the police that he had met Yogesh Gurjar, Rahul, Rajesh and Sunil in 2012. They had asked him to deposit money in the firm for returns that would be manifold of the principal amount. He had asked his friends and others to deposit money in the firm.