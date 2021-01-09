Madhya Pradesh: Family in Shahdol district district set to reunite with lost son who has returned after languishing in Pakistan jail

BHOPAL: The New Year began with a memorable note for a family in Shahdol district. Almost 17 years back, the eldest among three brothers of Gupta family, young Ravendra aka Raju Gupta left his home in search of a job in Mumbai and Surat. He remained in touch with family for a few years, but then lost contact with them.
The Gupta family, which lives in Bareli village under Gohparu police station area of Shahdol district is set to reunite with their lost son Ravendra Gupta, who has returned to India after languishing in Lahore jail of Pakistan for over a decade.
Six months back, Raju’s family came to know that their son was in Lahore jail for past several years. The family reported the matter to Shahdol district police, which informed state PHQ in Bhopal. Subsequently, the matter was reported by state government to Centre government and Ministry of External Affairs swung into action for Raju’s release.
Pakistan authorities have handed over Raju to Indian authorities at Wagah border and now the family, which had lost all hopes of seeing or meeting their lost son again, is set reunite with him.
“We’ve recently come to know from Shahdol district collector about Raju having been released from Pakistani jail and was handed over to Indian authorities on Wagah border. He is presently in Amritsar and we’ve sent his family members with a local police team to bring him back to native Shahdol district,” Shahdol district ASP Mukesh Vaishya said.
Elated over her lost son’s return, Raju’s mother Raimun Gupta is unable to control tears of joy. “I’d lost all hopes of seeing my son back but this New Year has begun on a memorable note for us. We’re waiting to meet Raju and bring him back home.”
