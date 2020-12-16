Madhya Pradesh: 5 years after return from Pakistan, Geeta in Nanded searches for family in Maharashtra

Nanded: Geeta, the Indore-based hearing and speech impaired woman who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 after staying there for several years, has come to Nanded in Maharashtra with the hope of finding her parents.

Geeta was 7 or 8 years old when she was found sitting alone in the Samjhauta Express at Lahore station by Pakistan Rangers around 20 years ago. She was adopted there by a person from Edhi Foundation.

She was brought back to India on October 26, 2015, following efforts made by then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who called her "Hindustan ki beti" (India's daughter). Swaraj had also met her and assured that the government was making every effort to trace her parents.

Geeta, believed to be around 30 years old now, is currently living at the 'Anand Service Society', an NGO working for disabled persons, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. Several couples have come forward claiming to be her parents, but she has not recognised any of them and none could substantiate their claims.