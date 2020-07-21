Indore: Pakistan returned speech impaired Geeta leaves ashram, shifts in Aanand Society in Vijaynagar

Speech and hearing impaired Gita, who was brought to India from Pakistan, has shifted to a Vijay Nagar situated Society. The 29-year-old Geeta, who was living in the ashram of Organisation for Deaf and Dumb in Indore for last five years, has now shifted to Aanand Service Society, located in Vijay Nagar.

On Monday, Geeta expressed her wish to leave the ashram and shift in society. Employees of the Department of Social Justice left her under the supervision of the society hostel in Vijay Nagar.

Significantly, the Gita is said to be of India. She was living with the Edi Foundation in Pakistan. In 2015, the then Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj brought her back so that her parents could be searched.

Since then, his parents were being sought from the government level. Till then, the organizations dealing with the speech and hearing-impaired people took the responsibility of Geeta.

Murali Dhamani, the president of the Deaf organization said that Geeta has been with us for almost five years. The government was neither able to find her parents, nor was she getting married. We have more deaf and dumb children who are 18–20 years old. Geeta has turned 29 years old. She was not even getting adjusted with these children.

He further said that Geeta had expressed her desire to leave from here, so long as we kept. The government was getting only one thousand rupees a month, while Gita had to spend four-five thousand rupees a month. Seeing Geeta's wish, I wrote to the Department of Social Justice. As per Geeta's wish, we bid her farewell. Under the supervision of the officers of the department, all her belongings have also been given.