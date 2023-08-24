Bhopal: Illegal Mining On Kalisot Riverbed Devouring Ecosystem, Says Activist | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Drawing attention to illegal riverbed mining, an environmentalist has approached Bhopal Collector complaining against extraction of mineral resources from Kaliasot Riverbed.

In a complaint to the collector, the green activist Rashid Noor Khan, alleged that the company engaged in construction of Kolar-6 lane project were found digging gravels from Kaliasot river bed.

Trucks and dumpers loaded with gravel could be seen on the riverbed, the complainant said, demanding the administration to initiate action under MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, Environment Protection Act, Biodiversity Act and other acts.

A couple of days ago, National Green Tribunal (NGT) cracked whip on the administration directing it to check illegal constructions and encroachments on the catchment area of Kaliasot River.

Stating that the NGT has taken action from time to time for conservation of Kaliasot River, the complainant in his letter mentioned gross violation of environmental norms. “Construction company of the Kolar 6-lane project is digging the Kaliasot River.

Biodiversity and the shape of the river is being distorted. Around 500 meter from the construction site near Sarvadharm Sector-A, the construction company is digging boulders, gravels illegally. These materials are being used in construction of Kolar 6-lane road.

The illegal extraction and digging is posing danger to the existence of river, plantation and aquatic animals,” the complaint further read. ” The river material mining, which is the extraction of sand and gravel, from the drainage network of a river, affects the environment.

The severity, however, depends on the rate, type and execution of the extraction. When the extraction rate is higher than the rate of natural replenishment, problems arise. The type of extraction also influences the magnitude of the impact on the environment.

