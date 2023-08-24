Bhopal: CM Transfers Funds To Bank Accounts 7,790 Students For Scooter Purchase

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday transferred the amount to the bank accounts of 7,790 meritorious students to purchase scooters in a programme. The amount was transferred to the students who secured first position in government high schools and higher secondary schools 2022-23 exams. He also asked the students to wear helmets while driving. Stating that children were his first priority, Chouhan addressing the gathering at Shahdol, said he was determined to provide best of opportunities to students to make their future bright. Minister of state for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Ramkhilavan Patel, MP Shahdol Himadri Singh, local MLAs and public representatives were present in the program organized at Polytechnic College ground. “A large number of high schools and higher secondary schools were established in the state. CM Rise schools with world class standards and facilities are being constructed. Laptops and scooters are also being made available to the students,” said Chouhan.

The government has started many schemes with the aim to ensure that no children having talent, potential and ability are deprived of education, said Chouhan.

“Around 15-16 years ago, due to lack of schools in the state, girl students had to leave their studies after 5th or 8th standard, parents could not send their daughters to study in other villages. And looking at this situation, a scheme was started to provide bicycles to the girl students to continue their studies.”

Municipal Corporation status, airport in Shahdol soon

The CM announced that Shahdol city will be soon upgraded from municipality to Municipal Corporation and the city will also get an airport and another college. This will give impetus to industry and investment in the region which generate new employment opportunities in the area, he added. He further said that train service from Shahdol to Nagpur will be started soon. For this, he thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Railway Minister.

Chouhan said on August 27th, he would celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sisters in Bhopal. The CM expressed his wish to empower every woman in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)