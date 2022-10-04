Bhopal: I am basically a Maassab, will start taking classes soon, says BU’s new VC

Prof Suresh Kumar Jain, VC Barkatullah University |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Prof Suresh Kumar Jain, the newly appointed vice-chancellor of the Barkatullah University (BU), wants to develop ‘corporate culture’ in the university, with a student-centric, problem-solving approach and user-friendly processes.

A former professor of Mathematics at Government Engineering College, Ujjain, Jain took over as the VC of BU on September 17.

In an interview with Free Press, Jain said an academic calendar has been prepared to bring academic sessions back on the rails as soon as possible. He also said that after Dussehra break, he would start taking classes. “I am basically a Maassab (teacher). Teaching is my first love,” the VC said.

Jain said that he has made wearing of ID cards mandatory for all the teaching and non-teaching staff and students on the campus. “I also wear my ID card all the time,” he said. This helps the visitors to distinguish between the staffers and others and also inculcates a sense of responsibility and belonging among them, he said.

A Help Desk, named ‘Swagat Kaksha’ would be revamped on the campus to aid and guide the students and others who come to the university. “The officials manning the Kaksha will greet the visitors and talk with them politely,” he said.

Jain said that promoting academic excellence would be his first priority. “Solving the problems of my stakeholders, which include the students and their parents, would be my next priority. After all, the universities exist for students,” he said.

The VC said that he would like to promote research, innovation and startups in the university. “We already have an excellent incubation centre. It would be strengthened further,” he said.

According to Jain, the university would extend all kinds of support to students undertaking research projects, including funding. “I don’t want any innovative idea to die just for want of finances,” he said.

