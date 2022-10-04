Bhopal: Mahakal Lok being built on lines of Banaras corridor

Mahakal Corridor having various idols, sculptures, mural walls is almost ready | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, which will be dedicated to public on October 11 evening, is being built on lines of Banaras corridor and its phase one has been developed at the cost of Rs 350 crore, as per the state government officials.

In the first phase, small and big Rudra Sagar, Harsiddhi Temple, Char Dham Temple, Vikram Tila have been developed in the courtyard of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple, as per officials.

The first phase of Shri Mahakal Lok, which is technically called Mrida Project-1, has been completed.

After the dedication of the work of the first phase on October 11, it will be opened for devotees.

“As soon as Mahakal Lok first phase is opened for public, devotees will reach Triveni Museum from the fourth arm of Hari Phatak Bridge and they will have a glimpse of Baba Shri Mahakal,” said the officials.

The estimated cost of the Shri Mahakal Lok area development project is Rs 800 crore, in which first phase work of Rs 350 crore includes Mahakal Plaza, Mahakal Corridor, Mid-Way Zone, Mahakal Theme Park, Ghat and Deck Area, Nutan School Complex and Ganesh School Complex which have been completed.

In the first component of the Mahakal corridor, a 200-metre long walkway has been made. A 25-feet high and 500-metre long mural wall has been constructed.

In addition, 108 Shiva pillars have been built with different postures of Lord Shiva. A lotus pond, open air theater, lake front area and routes for e-rickshaws and emergency vehicles have also been made. Big Rudra Sagar lake has been filled with clean water. Also it has been ensured that the water remains clean.

In Mahakal Theme Park, mural wall depicting stories of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar, deck area for Sapt Sagar and shopping and meeting area facilities have been developed below it.

Similarly, a multilevel parking for cars, buses and two-wheelers has been made near Triveni Museum. Dharamshala and Anna Kshetra are also being built in this area.

OTHER DEVELOPMENT WORKS

- Pedestrian connectivity developed through road crossings

- Surveillance and control centre set up in the mid-way zone along with shops, food courts, lake view restaurant, lake front development, public facilities and towers

- Various roads widened

MRIDA PROJECT PHASE II

- Phase II to be completed in year 2023-24.

- Maharajwada complex will be developed. In this, the historic Maharajwada building will be re-used as a heritage, by incorporating old relics and partially using the building as a Kumbh museum, this complex will be integrated with the Mahakal temple complex.

- A cultural Haat will be constructed reflecting the local art and culture. The components of Ramghat Façade Treatment include restoration of the paedestrian road leading to Ramghat, separate arrangements for vendors and cart hawkers, beautification of streets using architectural elements and Simhastha themed dynamic light show at Ramghat.

- Parking, Dharamshala, discourse hall and Anna Kshetra (food area) are also being constructed. In the second phase, renovation of Maharajwada, Rudra Sagar, Chhota Rudra Sagar lake front, beautification of Ramghat, parking and tourism information centre, widening of Hari Phatak bridge and railway underpass and foot bridge over Rudra Sagar, Mahakal gate, development of Begumbagh road, Rudra Sagar western road and Mahakal access road will be upgraded.