Ujjain: Massive preparations for Gala event on October 11; PM to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal before dedicating Mahakal Corridor

Mahakal Corridor having various idols, sculptures, mural walls is ready for dedication. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit Mahakaleshwar temple on his arrival in Ujjain on the evening of October 11. He will inaugurate the first phase of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple expansion plan from Nandi Hall. After the inauguration, the PM will address the gathering at Kartik Mela Ground. During this, the whole city will be illuminated with lights. People will be requested to light lamps in their homes as well.

To inspect the preparation for the PM's visit, state finance minister and district-in-charge Jagdish Deora and urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh reached here on Friday. Both of them along with the higher education minister Mohan Yadav held meetings with the officers of Ujjain regarding the inauguration of the Mahakal Corridor and the visit of the PM. In this, the preparations for the inauguration†programme were examined. Smart City administration has completed the first phase of the scheme. Small works are left in the entire plan, which has been asked to be completed as soon as possible. MP Anil Firojia, mayor

Mukesh Tatwal, MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay were among those present in the preparatory meeting.

Talking to media, Bhupendra Singh said about the Mahakal Corridor and the proposed visit of PM Narendra Modi that the programme will be broadcast across the country. Suggestions on the naming of Mahakal Maharaj Van Parisar were also sought in the meeting. A local organising committee comprising representatives of various fields will also be formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to organise the event on a grand level. The Prime Minister's programme will be broadcast live by installing LEDs at Ramghat and other places of the city.

At present, according to the programme itinerary received from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM will arrive in Ujjain at 5.30 pm. After that there will be further events. Right now there is a programme of darshan, inauguration and a gathering.