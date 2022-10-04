Bhopal: Prof Sanjay Tiwari takes over as Bhoj Varsity VC

Professor Sanjay Tiwari taking charge as the vice chancellor of Bhoj Open University on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Professor Sanjay Tiwari took charge as the vice chancellor of Bhoj Open University on Tuesday. He replaced Prof Jayant Sonwalkar whose term ended on October 3. Tiwari has worked as professor in School of Studies in Electronics and Photonics, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. His tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University will be for a period of four years from the date of taking charge or attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Former Chairman of MP Public Service Commission SP Gautam, Sushil Dubey, Shailendra Srivastava, Pradeep Khare and registrar of the university LS Solanki and all the professors and staff welcomed Prof. Tiwari. His wife Shikha Tiwari was also present on the occasion