Bhopal: Holding flags traders say ‘Smart City go back’

BHOPAL: Traders of Jawahar Chowk vicinity have intensified their protest against shifting of shops for the smart city development work.
Raising slogans ‘Smart City go back’ the traders holding black flags demonstrated on Thursday. Traffic on road from Rangmahal to Depot Square has been blocked at Jawarhar Chowk due to ongoing construction work of Smart city. Owing to the development work the shops are likely to be shifted to other location. Traders are worried as the administration has not yet informed about the shifting. They fear that if the administration shifts their shop to new location it might not have all the required facilities. The traders decried that if there is no public transport in the new area their business would suffer. The administration though has not issued any notice to the traders to shift their business.
Bhopal Chamber of Commerce Lalit Jain said, “We totally supports the traders. At least the administration should decide about the new location where they would be allotted shops. Onus lies on authority concerned to clarify the status and tell traders the plan. But so far nothing is clear so traders are protesting and we are with them.”
Local corporator Jagdish Yadav said, “Traders are in a fix as they are clueless about the shops being allotted to them. So far, no trader has been issued either notice or instruction to vacate the space. But traders believe that as traffic has been block and kiosks are being cleared, the traders would soon be shifted.”
