Bhopal: Dust pollution due to Smart city work pose health hazard, complain CI Home residents

BHOPAL: CI Homes, South TT Nagar, (Mata Mandir) residents are forced to bear dust pollution caused by the ongoing work of Smart City.

Smart City construction has been causing dust pollution for months. Government has also set forth guidelines and made it mandatory for construction site owners to implement dust preventive measures.

Unfortunately there is lack of adherence to these guideline and lack of enforcement cause problems. Onus lies on Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) directors for enforcement of guidelines.

Construction and demolition operations contribute to windblown dust problems (fugitive dust) which remain in the air for days or even weeks. Other hazardous chemicals that are widely used on construction sites, also contribute to air pollution.

Rajesh Nema, advocate, said, “Guidelines laid down by government, should be enforced to prevent dusts from spreading. Construction material at the site and on the vehicles that carry them should be properly covered. Keeping the ground at construction sites wet to let the dust settle and inhibit it from spreading. Dust pollution is creating problems to residents of CI Homes and others residential colonies. We are forced to inhale dust emanating from the ongoing work.”

Dr S Ranjan Vajpayee, MD and CI Homes resident, said, “ Dust pollution is a major issue for us. It causes allergy and other hazard like respiratory problems to people specially to children and elders. Authority concerned are expected to take steps to prevent it. It should be ensured that the guidelines laid down by government are being adhered to.”

AL Ujjainia, CI Home resident, said, “Health of children, senior citizens are seriously affected due to pollution. Air pollution due to Smart city construction, and sound pollution due to diversion of traffic toward CI Homes is on rise. It will continue for the next couple of years. We have no option but to bear with this pollution.”

Collector and BSCDCL director Tarun Pithode said, “I have already told the contractors and officials looking after Smart City construction to ensure sprinkling of water regularly and consistently at the construction site to settle the dust. It is quite justified that residents are raising the issue. Our team visits the site regularly to take stock of the situation and to ensure that guidelines for preventing the dust pollution are complied with.”