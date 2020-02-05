Bhopal: FIR against CREDAI ex-president, 12 housing society functionaries

BHOPAL: Under the ongoing drive against land mafia and colonizers, the police on Wednesday registered FIRs against functionaries of 12 housing societies including former president of Confederation of Real Estate Developer Association of India of state MP, (CREDAI) Manoj Singh Meek, here on Wednesday .
The collector Tarun Pithode has instructed the assistant commissioner cooperative Vinod Singh to register the FIRs against the 12 housing societies over financial and other irregularities. The names of prominent housing societies including Gourav Housing Society, Rohit Housing Society, Akanchha Housing Society figure in the FIRs.
Among those booked include Manoj Singh Meek, Santosh Jain, Anita Bist, Sishir Khare and Prem Singh of Gourav Housing Society.
Besides, FIR was also registered against Rohit Housing Society director Ghanshyam Singh Rajput, and its 22 members. Economic Offences Wing had already registered a case against Rajput earlier.
Kaveri Housing Society directors Khalid Khan, Kuldeep Mugdgal and names of other members too figure in the FIR.
FIR against Kamdhenu Housing Society, mentions the names of Ajay Pathak, PK Nandi, Anil Gound, Satish Prajapati, Rahul Singh, Naval Singh, Atul Sarin, Javed Akthar, M Pathak, Girja Bai, Vrinda Saini, Abhay Oza and the director Brijesh Shukla.
Ashok Goyal, Anchit Goyal are among the others booked in FIR registered against Panchsewa Housing Society. Similarly Vinod Sharma, MP Gorella and other functionaries of Vishal Sagar housing society have been booked.
Case has been registered against Babulal Malviya, Upendra Saxena and Deepak Soni of Roshan Housing Society. The member of Swajan Housing Society including Ramesh Patel, Rajendra Patel, Vichitra, Mohan Shrivastava, Murlidhar Vairagi and others too have been booked.
Fir has also been registered against members of Shadab housing society Sayyad Jahoor, Akthar Hussain, Kalyan Singh Jishan Ali and others. Director of the Mandakani housing society Praveen Shrivastava too faces action.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)