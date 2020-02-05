Bhopal: FIR against CREDAI ex-president, 12 housing society functionaries

BHOPAL: Under the ongoing drive against land mafia and colonizers, the police on Wednesday registered FIRs against functionaries of 12 housing societies including former president of Confederation of Real Estate Developer Association of India of state MP, (CREDAI) Manoj Singh Meek, here on Wednesday .

The collector Tarun Pithode has instructed the assistant commissioner cooperative Vinod Singh to register the FIRs against the 12 housing societies over financial and other irregularities. The names of prominent housing societies including Gourav Housing Society, Rohit Housing Society, Akanchha Housing Society figure in the FIRs.

Among those booked include Manoj Singh Meek, Santosh Jain, Anita Bist, Sishir Khare and Prem Singh of Gourav Housing Society.