Bhopal: Harder days ahead, lockdown hit veggies supply

BHOPAL: Even as the district administration had assured that the supply of vegetables would not be disrupted during the 10-day lockdown, the people had hard time arranging for the veggies in the last two days.
For the second consecutive day on Sunday, supply of vegetables remained worst hit with outlets remaining closed, vendors indoors and the municipal staffers missing.
Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been assigned the responsibility of maintaining supply of vegetables and fruits during the lockdown. However, the civic body failed miserably in performing the assigned duty. There are eight more days to go for the lockdown to be lifted.
BMC and Sabbji Mandi wholesale vegetable traders seem to be at loggerheads over the supply in state capital leading to shortage of the greens. Wholesale vegetable suppliers have blamed BMC administration for not approaching them even after two days of lockdown. Harder days are stored for the residents if the civic body authorities failed to take required steps immediately.
Rahil Ahmed, Nav Bahar Sabbji Mandi, said, “BMC officials have not contacted us regarding supply of vegetables in the city. We have tried to approach them but they never bothered. They are contacted outsiders for the supplies. This has led to shortage of vegetables and fruits in the city during lockdown.”
Ashif Mohammed, wholesale vegetable supplier, too blamed the BMC officials for not approaching them for regular supplies. “So far, the BMC administration has not contacted us for the supply. Until and unless the administration asks us to arrange for the vegetables we would not be in position to place orders for the same from outside the city. This has led to a crisis of vegetables in the state capital. It is lapses on the part of administration which placed the city under lockdown without ensuring essential services in place.”