Bhopal: Harder days ahead, lockdown hit veggies supply

BHOPAL: Even as the district administration had assured that the supply of vegetables would not be disrupted during the 10-day lockdown, the people had hard time arranging for the veggies in the last two days.

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, supply of vegetables remained worst hit with outlets remaining closed, vendors indoors and the municipal staffers missing.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been assigned the responsibility of maintaining supply of vegetables and fruits during the lockdown. However, the civic body failed miserably in performing the assigned duty. There are eight more days to go for the lockdown to be lifted.

BMC and Sabbji Mandi wholesale vegetable traders seem to be at loggerheads over the supply in state capital leading to shortage of the greens. Wholesale vegetable suppliers have blamed BMC administration for not approaching them even after two days of lockdown. Harder days are stored for the residents if the civic body authorities failed to take required steps immediately.