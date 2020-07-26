Bhopal: Worms found in breakfast at Covid care centre, hospital begins inquiry

BHOPAL: Worms were found in breakfast served to patients at Covid care centre at Government Homeopathic College on Sunday. The video of patients showing worms went viral on social media. Hospital authorities have begun inquiry into the incident but have shrugged off the responsibility.

The video that went viral on social media shows women patients showing upma served for breakfast. One of them claimed that she had eaten some of it before she could discover that dish had worms. Then she warned other patients about it.

“Most patients had eaten it unaware. But some of us vomited after eating it,” she said wishing anonymity. The hospital management said the food is distributed by the district administration and they have nothing to do with it. “It is their fault,” said the official from homeopathic hospital.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said that such laxity specially at the Covid care centre will not be tolerated. “Inquiry will be conducted into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for it,” he added.